Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.28. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $156.53 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 347.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

