Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. Match Group has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.