Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.72.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up 0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.02. 275,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.52. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 4.27 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

