Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.