Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

