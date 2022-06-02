Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.50. 2,249,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,722. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

