Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.80. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.43. 3,700,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.58. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $324.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

