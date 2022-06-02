Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,209. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,257,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

