Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. 14,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,875. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

