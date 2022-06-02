Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

