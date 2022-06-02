Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Rover Group posted sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 689.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $176.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $179.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $257.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

