Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BIVI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,389. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

