Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.55 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

