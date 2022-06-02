Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

