Zacks Investment Research Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

