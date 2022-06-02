Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ASTL stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

