Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 3.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 6,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.