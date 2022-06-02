Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 3.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 6,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

