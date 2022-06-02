Zero Reaches Market Cap of $181,236.42 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Zero has traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $181,236.42 and $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00068642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,484,535 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

