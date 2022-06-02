Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Update

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 91,280,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Zomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

