Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

ZM traded up $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $112.24. 4,986,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,204. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.10.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,437. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

