-$0.04 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 188,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.36.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 78.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.