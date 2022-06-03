-$0.07 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). BTRS also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,956 shares of company stock worth $130,536. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BTRS by 26.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

