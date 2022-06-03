-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,903. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

