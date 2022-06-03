-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 362.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,469. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

