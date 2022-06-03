$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46). Viomi Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 70,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,892 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 130.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

