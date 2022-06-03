-$0.39 EPS Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.39). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Couchbase by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BASE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 362,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,128. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.