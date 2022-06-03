-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

AURA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,184. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

