-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $4,492,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Exterran by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 749,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

