$0.74 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.87. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

