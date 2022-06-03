$0.80 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,111,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,337. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

