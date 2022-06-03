$0.87 EPS Expected for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million.

PAM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PAM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.