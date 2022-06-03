$0.91 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. 575,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

