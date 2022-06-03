$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.47. SLM posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. SLM has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

