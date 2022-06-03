$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Trinseo reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trinseo.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 236,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

