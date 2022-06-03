$1.64 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of WTS traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.72. 2,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.47 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

