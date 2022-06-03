10,000 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.