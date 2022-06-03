100,000 Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTL. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

TRTL opened at $9.67 on Friday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

