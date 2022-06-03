103,683 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

