10,549 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $104.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

