1,300 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

NYSE AAP opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

