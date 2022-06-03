13,001 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

ALL opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

