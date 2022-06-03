$148.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report $148.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.46 billion to $150.54 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $594.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 billion to $597.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $614.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $609.19 billion to $622.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.80. 215,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

