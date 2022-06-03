$17.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $17.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 429,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

