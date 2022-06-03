$172.01 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce $172.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.72 million. Employers reported sales of $171.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 72,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,767. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

