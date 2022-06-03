17,273 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

RF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.