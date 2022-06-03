17,663 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 324,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of GGPI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.