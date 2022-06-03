1,797 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLD opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.