1,950 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $344.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $180.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

