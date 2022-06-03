1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $955,796.06

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $955,796.06 and approximately $3,067.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002747 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

