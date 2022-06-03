$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. DaVita posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 828,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

